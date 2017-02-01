



Funeral services for Phyllis Marie Radke were held January 30, 2017 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Balaton at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Phyllis, 61, Tracy died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Prairie View Senior Living, Tracy, MN.

Phyllis Marie (Gorres) Radke was born March 25, 1955 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Victor and Ann Mary (Schueller) Gorres. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda. Phyllis attended elementary school at St. Mathias Catholic School in Wanda and high school at Wabasso Public. After graduation, she worked as a waitress and receptionist/secretary at Tri-County Co-op in Tracy. Phyllis also worked as a waitress and bartender at the Tracy American Legion and Tracy Municipal Liquor Store. Most recently, she worked at Wheels Across the Prairie Museum, which she greatly enjoyed. On September 27, 1975, Phyllis married Brian Rue in Wanda. Brian passed away in 1980. Phyllis then married Ronald Radke on August 22, 1981. Phyllis loved playing softball, going shopping, and dogs. She enjoyed her late night walks, doing puzzles, and reading. Her children and grandchildren were her number one joy.

Survivors include her children: Dustin (Pam) Rue of Melrose, MN, Devon (Jason) Swanson of Walnut Grove, and Derek (Tory) Radke of Currie; grandchildren Logan and Molly Rue, and Nolan and Neveya Swanson; sister Bernice Marti; brother Steve (Joyce) Gorres of Redwood Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, infant brother David, and husbands Brian Rue and Ron Radke.