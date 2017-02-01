



George Joseph Cronin

George Joseph Cronin, age 67 of Lamberton, MN, passed peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer. George was born on July 11, 1949 in Currie, MN to James and Marguerite (Burns) Cronin. After graduation from Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School in 1967, he joined the United States Air Force where he served our country for four years (1968-1972). During his time in the service, he was stationed in Turkey and Germany, but traveled significantly throughout Europe.

George was an over-the-road trucker for many years, traveling across the US and many times taking his nephews on trips with him. Any time he was passing through, he was sure to call his family and let his nieces and nephews climb around in the truck. In 1994, George decided to no longer work over the road and began working locally. He was currently employed with Sweetman Sand & Gravel out of Currie, MN.

George was passionate about his family, which included those friends who became his family, and riding his motorcycle, as many of his nieces and nephews would attest to. Though he had no children of his own, he was a true family man and always put others before himself. He also loved horses, hunting, camping, and cracking jokes.

George prided himself on his 38 years of sobriety and helped many people along the way. He never met someone that he couldn’t start a conversation with. In addition to the lives he helped to save through AA, he also selflessly donated bone marrow in 1997, and became fast friends with the recipient, Randy Stanley, and his family. They remained in touch until the end.

Survivors include his “better half”, Cari Lanke of Lamberton, MN, his siblings, Leona Anderson of Cheney, WA, Wayne Cronin of Chaska, MN, Raymond (Patty) Cronin of Isanti, MN, Eileen Romer of Mount Juliet, TN, and Michael (Joleen) Cronin of Luverne, MN, numerous nieces, nephews, greats, and great-greats, and countless friends, including lifelong friend Brendy Klein of Las Vegas, NV.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his siblings David Cronin, Dewey Cronin, Jerry Cronin, Louise Fletcher, and Lynn Molitor.

George continues to live on with his generous spirit by being a donor. He enters his new journey with a full tank of gas and the open road before him. A Celebration of Life will be held April 29, 2017 at the Westbrook Community Center, Westbrook, MN.