



Funeral services for RoeAnn Marie Vosberg were held January 28, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church, Westbrook. MN. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery, Dovray, MN.

RoeAnn Marie Vosberg, 75, Westbrook, died Monday, January 23, 2017 at Westbrook Good Samaritan.

RoeAnn Marie (Madson) Vosberg was born March 4, 1941 in Tracy, MN to Floyd and Ethel (Deslauriers) Madson. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. RoeAnn grew up on the farm by Bean Lake. She graduated from Westbrook High School and attended business school for two years. RoeAnn worked at Glenwood Hills Hospital in Golden Valley as a medical secretary for four years and then at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. She met Leo Vosberg during a visit home and they were married April 8, 1967 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. RoeAnn continued working in the medical field and on the farm. She helped at church and enjoyed golfing, baking, and decorating cakes.

Survivors include her siblings: Patricia Madson, Terri (Jeff) Hughes, Thomas Madson, and Robert (Kristie) Madson, and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents and husband Leo.