Maydra Maas named to MSBA All State School Board





•Maas has a long list of achievements both professionally and as a board member, serving for nearly 20 years

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Maydra Maas received one of the Minnesota School Board Associations high achievements, being named to the Minnesota All State School Board. She received her award at the recent Minnesota School Board Association annual convention.

WWG Principal Loy Woelber says, that says a lot for the quality of WWG board members. Most school boards are lucky to have one All State Board Member, she joins former WWG members Gene Kronback and Marv Kleven who also were named to the All State Board.

Maas is a present member of the SWWC Service Cooperative Board of Directors, having served on the Policy and Transportation Committees. She currently serves as the Chair of the Board, serves on the Personnel Committee, is a member of the Service Cooperative Continuing Education Committee, and is a board member on the Minnesota Service Cooperatives.

In addition to being named WWG District 2898 Board Chair, Maas serves on several local committees, including; MSBA Legislative representative, Worlds Best Work force, Staff Development, Meet and Confer, Negotiation, County Collaboration, and Community Education. Maas says, she enjoys supporting school activities of theater, athletics, and music.

Maas recently completed her 26th year as a clinical nurse specialist in the areas of Education, Home Care, and Hospice at the Redwood Area Hospital. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota’s School of Nursing; bachelor and masters programs, and the college of St. Scholastica of Duluth nurse practitioner program. Maas completed her advance practice nursing program (APRN) through the University of Minnesota in 2014.

Maas lives on a busy 1,200 acre dairy farm with her husband of 38 years, Bruce. They have two grown children — son Jared owns his own construction company, and is married to Kari; and daughter Jonna who is an internal Medicine, Pediatrics Resident at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics. The Maas’ also have five grandchildren.

