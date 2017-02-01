New board members seated at January meeting





•Officers elected, Superintendent Loy Woelber informed new members how various functions of the district finances are handled

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Four new members took their place at the board table last Monday a week ago for the January meeting. New members are as follows: Becky Foster, Jim Kleven, Dan Warner, John Wiggins.

Acting chair person Loy Woelber conducted the election of the new chair person. Maydra Maas was nominated as the new chair person. At that point Maas took over the nominations for other board positions. Greg Madson was nominated as vice chair, Kerry Knakmuhs was nominated for treasurer, and Becky Foster was nominated as clerk. A unanimous ballot was cast for the remaining officers.

Following the election of officers committee assignments were developed. Woelber explained the duties of committee assignments, and how often they meet during the year. He said, “we often try to schedule the meetings prior to a regular board meeting.”

Committee assignments:

MSBA Legislative Representative -Maydra Maas; Worlds Best Workforce – Maydra Maas, Greg Madson, John Wiggins; Negotiations Personnel & Administration – Kerry Knakmuhs, Becky Foster, Jim Kleven, alternate Maydra Maas; Redwood County Collaborative – Maydra Maas, alternate Kerry Knakmuhs; Cottonwood County Collaborative & Tri-County Day Treatment – Greg Madson, alternate Loy Woelber; Building & Grounds/ Safety Committee – Kerry Knakmuhs, John Wiggins, Greg Madson; Transportation – Kerry Knakmuhs, Jim Kleven, Dan Warner; Technology – Becky Foster, Kerry Knakmuhs, Greg Madson; Meet and Confer – Maydra Maas, John Wiggins, Dan Warner; Community Education – Maydra Maas, Greg Madson; MREA Representative – Maydra Maas; MSHSL Activities Representatives – Leo Theisen, Greg Madson, Kerry Knakmuhs; SWWC Service Cooperative – Maydra Maas.

Woelber explained how the district tries to keep at least a three month operational fund balance. Some districts keep more while others have less.

Woelber talked about the Strategic Planning Sessions by MSBA (Minnesota School boards Association) that were going on presently that evening. Two people from MSBA were at both sites to visit with staff, administration, and from the community at large.