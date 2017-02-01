



James Koedam Jr., 89, of Doon, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 30, at Heritage Reformed Congregation, Hull, Iowa, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

James Koedam Jr. was born Nov. 21, 1927, near Doon, son of James and Marie (Van Ginkel) Koedam Sr. He attended country school and graduated from eighth grade.

On Jan. 2, 1947, he married Wilma Burgers. They farmed near Doon. They moved into Doon in 1972. James continued farming until retiring in 1982. The couple moved to Aspen Heights in Hull on June 16, 2016. On Aug. 6, 2016, Jim moved into Whispering Heights in Rock Valley. He served as a school director at the country school, was a school board member at Central Lyon and Farmers Elevator board member.

Survivors include his wife; four children, James M. (Nina) Koedam and Gary (Lorna) Koedam, all of Doon, Marsha (Dennis) Kelderman of Hull and Rhonda (Glenn) Postma of Doon; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Bill (Everdena) Koedam of Rock Valley; and four sisters-in-law, Nina Koedam of Rock Valley, Jennie Clark of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Grace Boeve of Luverne, Minnesota, and Marge Burgers of Inwood, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda Jean; grandson; great-grandson; sister, Gertrude Den Boer; brothers, Edwin Koedam and child Edwin Koedam; 10 brothers-in-law and six﻿ sisters-in-law.