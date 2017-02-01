Lorina Phipps





92

Rochester, Minnesota

Lorinda “Linda” Phipps, 92, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Cottagewood Senior Living in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services were Thursday , Jan. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elgin, Minnesota, with interment in Oakhill Cemetery, Viola, Minnesota.

Lorinda Schwanke was born May 4, 1924 at Willow Creek, Minnesota, the daughter of Leo and Rosa (Kietzer) Schwanke. On Nov. 15, 1942, she married Warren Phipps. They lived in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Survivors include her children, Garry (Paula) of Oostburg, Wisconsin, Rodney (Cindy) of Omaha, Nebraska, Keith (Chris) of Stevensville, Montana, David (Sheryl) of Larchwood, Iowa, Ricky (Rose) of Panora, Iowa, and Lori (Scott) Pierce of Decorah, Iowa; ﻿15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Verona Roberts, Viola Morrison and Jane Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, LuVerna, Violet and Edna; brother, Clayton, and one grandson.