Henrietta Vande Waerdt, 88, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Hegg Memorial Health Center, Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 27, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Henrietta Hoogendoorn was born April 20, 1928, near Lester, Iowa, daughter of James and Hattie (Van Abbema) Hoogendoorn. She attended country school and graduated from eighth grade.

On March 12, 1948, she married William Vande Waerdt. They farmed near Canton, South Dakota, before settling northwest of Hull, Iowa. After her husband died June 26, 1984, she moved to Rock Valley.

Survivors include five children, Alvina (Duane) Noordmans of Willmar, Minnesota, Janice (Richard) Klarenbeek of Sioux Center, Iowa, Joanne (Gary) Bakker of Hull, Linda (Loren) Silvey of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Wayne (Rhonda) Vande Waerdt of Rock Valley; 23 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Gilbert (Hermina) Hoogendoorn and Alvin (Edith) Hoogendoorn, all of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marvin (Ella) Hoogendoorn of Rock Valley and Jim (Marge) Hoogendoorn of Doon, Iowa; four sisters, Marge Van Tilburg and Sylvia Fluit, both of Rock Valley, Arlene (Henry) Hoefakker of Sumas, Washington, and Bernice Van Veldhuizen of Rock Valley; and one sister-in-law, Tina Vande Waerdt of Sioux Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four great-grandsons and four brothers-in-law, Tom Van Tilburg, Wilmer Fluit, Leonard Klarenbeek﻿ and Cornie Van Veldhuizen.