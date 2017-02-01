High school interns to learn on the job





Three high school students will be spending time out of their busy days to work as staff interns at New Century Press, the parent company of the West Lyon Herald. The three will cover events, conduct interviews, write stories and take pictures.

Carley Bontje, a junior at West Lyon High School, will focus her internship on the West Lyon Herald. She is the daughter of Craig and Becky Bontje and has three younger siblings. She has a dog, a morkie named Daisy, and three horses: Piper, Margaret and Jethro. At West Lyon, Carley plays volleyball in the fall and runs track in the spring. She is also involved in FFA. When she’s not at school or work, Carley dives heavily into working with her horses. While she is undecided about where she is going to attend college, Carley says she is leaning toward﻿ pursuing an animal science degree and sees her internship at New Century Press as beneficial. “I hope to get a thorough understanding of journalism and communication with people in the community,” she said.

Emily Vande Kop of Rock Rapids, a junior at Central Lyon High School, and Devin Miller, also of Rock Rapids and a sophomore at Central Lyon, will join the staff of the Lyon County Reporter.