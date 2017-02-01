Local professionals highlight Lyon County opportunities





Freshman and sophomore students from all three Lyon County schools had the opportunity to attend a Lyon County Career Exploration Day program at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids Friday, Jan. 27. Nearly 300 students were in attendance, and each student was able to select three career categories (out of 10 options) to attend. Local professionals from businesses across Lyon County led each of the different sessions.

“The goal of Career Exploration Day is to show our county students the wide array of job opportunities that exist in Lyon County and to provide them information for their future education and career choices,” said Lyon County economic development director Steve Simons, who facilitated the program.

Career categories included arts/audio/visual, building trades, health sciences, agriculture, social sciences, engineering/surveying, manufacturing, business/entrepreneur, hospitality/tourism, and finance.

