Behind the curtain

Audiences may be familiar with the 1992 film Sister Act and the musical comedy hit that followed on Broadway stages, earning nominations for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. But what might be un-familiar is what it takes to bring the production to the Tom Gaspar Stage in the Forster Auditorium in Rock Rapids.

The 26-person cast and director David Krahling have been rehearsing three nights a week since the beginning of January. Performances are set for Feb. 24-26. “Show selection for this year’s musical started last summer,” explained Krahling. “Once I agreed to direct, I started thinking about the show, chose the show and then had to wait to get permission for the licensing.” While the musical has been around for a while, it was newly-released for theater companies such as River Valley Players. “The publishing house protects professional theaters and their rights to perform it for awhile,” Krahling explained. He was notified in October that RVP had permission to produce the show. Auditions were conducted in late November and the cast was announced in mid- December. “The show is heavy on women but I did have enough guys audition and the right guys,” said Krahling of the cast.

