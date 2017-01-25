



90

Murdo, South Dakota

Edna McKenzie, 90, of Murdo, South Dakota, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Aurora-Brule Nursing Home.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Murdo Methodist Church with burial at Murdo.

Edna Mae McKenzie was born April 19, 1926, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Ed and Ethel Christian. She attended school in Hobart, Oklahoma and worked at the telephone company in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She moved to Draper, South Dakota, in 1948. She spent her summers attending college in Spearfish, South Dakota, and her winters teaching in country schools in the Jones County, South Dakota, area.

On Jan. 23, 1954, she married Clifford “Bud” McKenzie. She worked numerous jobs in Murdo, including at the South Dakota Department of Transportation office, ASCS office and substitute teaching at Murdo schools and others. She and Bud owned and operated Camp McKenzie Campground and Doll Museum nearly 30 years. She moved to Regency Retirement Home in Chamberlain, South Dakota, in 2009.

Survivors include her children, Ron (Sandy) Thomas of Brandon, South Dakota (formerly of Inwood), Chester McKenzie of Murdo, and Pam Bryan of Oacoma, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughter, Judy; three brothers, Harvey Christian, Willard Christian and Bob Christian ﻿and one sister, Lula McMillian.