Patricia Tepley





80

Windom, Minnesota

Patricia Ann Tepley, 80, of Windom, Minnesota, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Rapid City Regional Hospital following a heart attack.

Funeral service was Wednesday, Jan. 4, at American Lutheran Church, Windom, Minnesota.

Patricia Larson was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Marathon, Iowa, to Carl and Ellen Larson. She received her education in Inwood, Iowa, graduating in 1954.

In 1955, she married Willis Crow. The family moved to Windom in 1960. They were divorced in 1986. She also lived in Pipestone, Minnesota, and Staples, Minnesota, returning to Windom in 1993. She spent many years working with people with special needs at the DAC and residential facilities in both Windom and Pipestone.

Survisors include four children, Greg (Lori) Crow of Windom, Eric (Leah) Crow of Walker, Minnesota, Jean (Ken) Fast of Windom and Ann (John) Hovdenes of Rapid City, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Pat Crow of Rapid City; foster daughter, Amy Jo Larson; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan Saeger of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Mary (Jim) Carr of Redding California, and Carl (Linda) Larson and Sandra (Ron) Thomas, all of Brandon South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Violet Scholten and Pauline Scholten; son, Brad Crow, and one ﻿great-grandson.