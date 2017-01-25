



Speech fosters life skills

Speaking in front of people is not something every high school student is comfortable doing. More than 20 West Lyon High School students have been working on refining their speaking, acting, singing and dancing skills for the Iowa High School Speech Association large group speech contest. The groups performed at the large group speech contest Saturday, Jan. 21, in LeMars.

“Large group speech is an opportunity for students to explore speaking and performing in a group or team setting,” explained large group speech coach Laura Gilbertson.

Eleven groups from West Lyon competed Saturday. Groups receiving a “I” rating advance to the state competition in February.

