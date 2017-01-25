



The trophy case outside the band room at West Lyon High School tells the story of the many instrumental successes accomplished by band members. One trophy in particular is of historical significance but is staying in a past chapter. Last year, the West Lyon jazz band earned a first-place finish at the district jazz competition and a first ever berth in the state jazz championships.

But band director Drew Balta says getting back to the championships and winning is not the main goal this year. “We have the same goals as we did last year and that’s to try and get better every time we play and in every rehearsal and to work harder than anybody else,” he said. “That’s our goal no matter what. It’s not to try and go back to the state championships and win because that’s out of our control.”

This year’s 18-member Jazz 1 group includes five new members. “We graduated several very important members last year but the kids have stepped up into their shoes without missing a beat,” said Balta. Building on the success of last year’s group was harder than Balta anticipated and made for a rough start to the jazz band season. “The first month I felt like the kids thought they had to beat last year’s group. So we sat down and had a talk and said, ‘We’re done talking about last year’s group. We’ve got five new kids in this year’s group, it’s a completely different group and a completely different mindset’,” he said.

New Band,

same goal