



Memorial services for Donna Louise Troseth were held January 24, 2017 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Donna Troseth age 85 of Tracy, formerly of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy.

Donna Louise Troseth was born July 2, 1931 in Tracy, Minnesota to Francis and Florence (Jewell) Anderson. She attended school in Tracy. On January 25, 1948, Donna married Joseph Troseth in Tracy. She worked as a cook at the Tracy school, and then in 1968 she moved to Minneapolis. There, she worked for the Sears Corporation as a cook for 20 years. Later, she worked for McDonald’s for 15 years. Donna was a member of the Hope Presbyterian Church in Richfield. She enjoyed visiting family, sewing and crocheting, and camping in their Park Model at the Traveler’s Country Club on the Mississippi. She also enjoyed traveling many places with the Sears retiree group. Donna enjoyed the last year of her life at Prairie View Senior Living with a sisterhood she never had as an only child; coffee, games, visitors and staff made her day. Donna was an exceptional historian; a library of Tracy history.

Survivors include her son Warren (Betty Jo) Troseth of Grapevine, TX, daughter Judy (Tom) Tighe of Westbrook; 5 grandchildren: Laura (Louis) DuCharme, Weston (Katie) Troseth, Mary Lynn (Toby) Howard, Renae (Daren) Emkes, Leslie (Tom) Blanchard; 13 great-grandchildren: Derrick, Ashley, Dylan, Danielle, MaKayla, Kayla, Scott, Taylor, Will, Carson, Sam, Hannah, Olivia; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband Joseph.