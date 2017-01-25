A memorial service for Lucille Raveling will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan in the spring. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Lucille Raveling age 99, formerly of Lucan, passed away January 21, 2017 at Golden Living Center in Wabasso.

Lucille was born August 4, 1917 at Milroy, Minnesota to Fred and Madge Brakke.

Survivors include her children Janice (Dick) Peters and Kathleen (Richard) Norcutt; grandchildren: Brenda Stein, Marci Norcutt, Melissa Blumenshine, and Sue Peters; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 67 yrs., Ralph; 3 brothers: Charles, Allen, and Lynn Brakke; and granddaughters Shelly Peters and Wendy Lund.