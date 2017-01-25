Not much snow, but “Snow Week” still successful





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Maybe it should have been called Ice Week, as a Monday ice storm last week turned the area into a skating rink. Things got so bad with a fresh coating of slick ice on the roads and sidewalks, that the coronation scheduled for Monday evening had to be postponed and was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The rescheduled coronation took place Tuesday afternoon at the high school auditorium.

Emcees, Mason Garbe and Bonnie Imker, kicked off the event introducing the Snow Week king and queen candidates, attendants, and ushers.

Freshmen attendants – Victoria Gilbertson and Jacob Her; sophomore attendants – Gracie Wahl and Daine Jensen; junior attendants – Addy Beaty and Kevin Sanchez.

Ushers – Lina Vue and Abe Her.

Snow week attendants: Avoree Bakken and Koua Vang; Nicole Baker and Tommy Lee; Beth Danielowski and Jason Yang; Beth Nelson and Meng Yang; Pahnia Vue and Peter Yang; Bao Yang, and Chueyee Xiong.

Vocal entertainment was provided by: Linda Xiong, Sami Ward, Dynamic Sound, Chueyee Xiong.

Words from players and coaches, were given by Leo Theisen, girls basketball players, boys basketball players and Panther wrestlers.

Last years royalty Tessa Busswitz, crowned the new king Tommy Lee, and Lee then crowned Avoree Bakken as the new Snow Week Queen.

On Wednesday students dressed up as twins partnering up with their friends in comical clothing. On Friday you may have noticed stripes, plaids, and polka dots were in Vogue on mismatch day.

•Weather did not cooperate but kids still had a lot of fun despite the more spring like temperatures. Eventually Avoree Bakken, and Tommy Lee were crowned Snow week queen and king.