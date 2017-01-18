Westbrook is named in broadband grant





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — last Friday morning, Terry Nelson and Ken Knuth of Woodstock Communications visited with the city council to explain how they will use the grant money to increase the internet speed in the Westbrook area.

Bob Knuth explained the company received grant funding of $412,391 from the State of Minnesota, and the Woodstock Telephone Co. matched that with their own contribution of $504,033.

The project will serve 368 unserved households and 29 businesses.

