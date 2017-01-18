Ed Fornberg retires but still is teaching art





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

walnut grove — Ed Fornberg was raised on a farm near Ellendale, in south central Minnesota. His path to becoming an art teacher was a bit different than most would follow.

When he got ready to attend college he told his dad he wanted to go to school to be an artist or teaching art. His father told him, “you’ll never make a living at that.” So he then applied to the U of M for the mechanical engineering school, and was accepted. Fornberg says even though the syllabus included some architecture, after a year of it, “I decided it just wasn’t for me so that is when I transferred to Winona State College to pursue a degree in art teaching and K-12 coaching.” While he was there he also made the cross country team.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.

•Fornberg retired last spring but now is teaching art at WWG

elementary as a volunteer