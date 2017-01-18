



Celebration of Ann Carol Egge Esse’s life was held Saturday January 14, 2017 at the Chapel of the Northfield Retirement Community.

Ann, 82, Northfield, died January 8, 2017, at The Northfield Retirement Center, Minnesota.

Ann was born March 9, 1934 to Arthur O. Egge and Florence (Tellefson) Egge in Tracy, Minnesota. She graduated as the Valedictorian from Walnut Grove High School and spent one year at St. Olaf College before continuing on to receive her medical technical degree in Minneapolis.

Ann married Bob Esse, in 1954, and following graduate school, they settled in Pearl River, New York. In later years, after her children had moved on to college, Ann went on to earn her certification as an alcohol counselor and worked for the Council on Alcoholism where, through her work as a counselor, her friendship and sponsorship, she helped save the lives of people struggling with addiction—although she would be too modest to put it that way herself.

In retirement, Ann and Bob returned to the Midwest, building their home in Northfield. Ann moved to the Northfield Retirement Center in 2015.

Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. An avid New York Times crossword puzzle competitor, she would often battle Bob for the win. Ann loved music and the game show Jeopardy. She was a voracious reader and delighted in her four grandchildren. Among Ann’s favorite experiences, was her time spent living with Bob in Lisbon, Portugal, for months at a time, traveling within the country and experiencing the culture. Ann and Bob spent many enjoyable winters in Destin, Florida among friends.

Survivors include her children—Christopher (Tracy) Beverly Hills, California, and Elizabeth (Lawrence) Kahrs, Scituate, Massachusetts; four grandchildren; sister, Sharon, (Dennis) Rossing, San Antonio, Texas.

Preceding her in death were her husband (2015) and parents.