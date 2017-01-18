De Lois VanDenTop





76

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

De Lois Maureen VanDenTop, 76, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Southridge Health Care.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Bethany Reformed Church, Canton, South Dakota. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 p.m., family present from 6-8 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.

Maureen Eiesland was born April 13, 1940, on a farm near Inwood, Iowa, to Olaf and Gladys (Huckfeldt) Eiesland. She attended rural Sunnyside grade school and Canton High School. After graduating in 1957, she worked at the local ASC office 25 years.

On Sept. 24, 1960, she married Gerrit VanDenTop. The couple lived and farmed near Canton until moving to Touchmark At All Saints in Sioux Falls in 2013.

Survivors include her husband; son, Jason (Jaci) VanDenTop of Canton; four grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jennie Brower of Hills, Minnesota; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She wa﻿s preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Eiesland.