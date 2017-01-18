



60

Rock Valley, Iowa

Sharon Vande Weerd, 60, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 14, at Faith Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Sharon Kay Vande Weerd was born Aug. 12, 1956, in Sioux Center, Iowa, daughter of Jack and Jennie (Smidstra) Vande Weerd. She graduated from Rock Valley High School and went on to receive her LPN from Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa. She worked as a LPN almost 30 years at Valley Manor (Whispering Heights) in Rock Valley. She finished the last few years of her career working at Universal Pediatrics in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Survivors include five siblings, John (Noreen) Vande Weerd of Orange City, Iowa, Carol (Dennis) Doherty of Inwood, Iowa, Gloria (Brad) Koele of Moville, Iowa, Gary (Elaine) Vande Weerd of Sioux Center and Tom (Jody) Vande Weerd of Rock Rapids, Iowa; three stepsiblings, Ron (Helen) Vande Weerd of Jacksonville, Florida, Alan (Emilie) Vande Weerd of Sac City, Iowa, and Bonnie (Rod) Kooima of Inwood; and several nieces, nephews and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Alice Vande Weerd, and stepsister, Dorothy (Henry) Sage﻿.