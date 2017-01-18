Supervisors meet with Speer Financial about bonding

vkelly@ncppub.com

At the Monday, Jan. 9, meeting of the Lyon County Board of Supervisors, board members met with Speer Financial representatives to learn more about the process should they approve using general obligation bonds to fund roads and bridges over the next several years.

The first step would be to determine a pre-levy amount prior to April 1, although board members were told that if they agree on bonding, they should should take that first step in February or early March so it can be included in the FY2017-2018 budget. Once the pre-levy amount is determined, a public hearing will need to be conducted to pass resolutions setting the amount to be bonded and the projects to be done. The decision to bond does not need to be voted on by the public.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story