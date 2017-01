The U.S. Olympic Committee recently announced the addition of Dr. Cheri Blauwet as an independent member of its board of directors. A three-time Paralympian in track and field, and accomplished medical doctor, Blauwet chairs the International Paralympic Committee Medical Committee, serves as a member of the International Olympic Committee Medical and Scientific Expert Group and, until September 2016, served as treasurer on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency board of directors.