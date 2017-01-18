Crop fair features relevant topics

jjensen@ncppub.com

FFA students will get a lesson in livestock opportunities and challenges — away from the classroom. The West Lyon, Central Lyon and George-Little Rock FFA chapters are working with local business sponsors and Iowa Corn Growers Association to bring a crop fair to Lyon County Thursday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids.

The event is part of the Iowa Corn Crop Fair Series and is intended to give local producers direct access to timely information that can help make operations more profitable. For FFA students, it provides a valuable lesson outside the classroom.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.