Ice fishing is cabin fever cure





It’s that time of year when the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is past, the temperatures drop, snow piles up and lakes and ponds freeze. Thankfully for Iowans, that means good fishing weather — ice fishing that is. “Where we live, ice fishing is an activity we can do every year, whether there is snow here or not,” said Emily Ostrander, Lyon County Conservation naturalist. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also promotes ice fishing as a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.

Lyon County Conservation sponsored an ice fishing derby at Lake Pahoja Saturday, Jan. 14, to encourage residents to give ice fishing a try. “Lake Pahoja is a good kids’ fishing lake. It’s not so busy and it’s not huge so you don’t have to walk forever to get to your shack,” said Ostrander. “The derby is only two hours so it gives kids and families a great chance to come out and try it.”

