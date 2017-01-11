



Lois Berneeta Pietz was born Dec 5, 1918, to Willard and Meta (Schmalz) Scrivner in Windom MN. She was born during the great flu epidemic of 1918, and because the hospital was full, Lois was delivered in a make-shift ward, set up in the postmaster’s house. She proved her survival ability that winter and throughout her long life.

Lois grew up in Rosehill Township, attending country school through 8th grade, and graduating from Storden High School. On April 9, 1938, she married Kenneth Pietz in Jeffers. They first farmed in Amo Township before moving to Ann Township the fall of 1940, where they raised two children, Richard and Kathi. Lois and Ken farmed until 1979, when they retired. They loved to travel, and became snowbirds, spending over 20 winters in Texas.

Lois was an active member of St Olaf Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid and Thimble Club for many years, where she put her sewing and decorating skills to use, making draperies for the church basement. She sewed all the drapes in their house as well as for her daughter’s sorority. She was a devoted mother and wife, saving her infant son’s life during WWII when he contracted pneumonia (pre-antibiotics) and Univ of Minn hospital staffing was short, as well as caring for her husband for 10 yrs in his later decline.

She was an excellent canner, freezer, cook and baker, always having something tasty on hand for family and unexpected company. She loved setting a pretty table for guests. She had a weakness for stray cats, and likely was one of the first informal animal rescue shelters. Lois loved working in the yard and garden, and watching the birds that made their nests there.

Lois was the financial head of the household, and continued to manage her own affairs until her stroke at age 91. She was still fiercely independent when she entered St. John’s Lutheran Home due to pneumonia the fall of 2014. She passed away there at the age of 98 on Jan. 1, 2017.

Survivors include: son Richard (Marilyn) Pietz of Naperville IL, daughter Kathi (Richard) Dwelle of Madison WI, granddaugher Barbie Pietz and husband Tim Asplund and great grandchildren, Elisabet Pietz and Micah Asplund, also of Madison WI.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Kenneth in 2000; and her three younger sisters and their husbands, Berneeta (Bill) Campbell, Ginger (Albert) Olson and Fae (Robert) Blomquist, , as well as all her brothers and sisters in law Marvin (Ardith) Pietz, Ivah Pietz (Alvin) Tjentland, and Donald (Arlene) Pietz. She was the last survivor of her generation.

A memorial service will be held later in the spring, the time of year Lois loved best.