



WWG

Snow Week

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Monday evening, January 16, Snow Week will officially kick off at the King and Queen Coronation 7:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

Other events include All School Movie at the auditorium on Tuesday. On Thursday there will be relay races with activity stations in the high school gym.

Special days include: Monday – Pajama Day; Wednesday – Twin Day; Friday – Mismatch Day.

There will be a dance following the Adrian volleyball match on Friday evening.