Council discussed replacing police squad vehicle

•Council also discussed replacing Chief Alan Wahl when he retires

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — Police Chief Alan Wahl talked to the council about replacing the squad vehicle. The current vehicle is a 2007 Ford Crew Cab. Wahl noted the vehicle was still in pretty good condition, but at ten years old problems could develop, although he felt it still had good trade in value.

He says he has been talking with Jim Schmidt at Higleys and he felt for the use out here, another pickup would probably work best. Earlier he had considered looking at an explorer, but thought the pickup would suit the needs of the city better.

The council discussed whether they should purchase outright or go with zero percent five year purchase plan. City Clerk Katie Steen said there is not enough money in the vehicle reserve fund to purchase it out right. Mayor Dennis Phelps said, perhaps they might be able to find money in another fund to use. Phelps told Chief Wahl he should continue to look into the options for purchase.

