Bruce Jorgenson retires from WWG board





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — When it comes to longevity as a board member, Bruce Jorgenson is at the top of the ladder serving on the board for 31 years. Jorgenson was first elected in 1986 when coincidently there were eight candidates running for three positions on the board. Patty Spielman and Jim Christensen were the other two elected. This year there were seven candidates running for four seats.

Jorgenson was elected in May of 1986 when Howard Erickson decided not to file, at that time Marlowe Nelsen was the board chair. After that Nelsen ran for county commissioner and won election in the fall. At that time the board decided to appoint Howard Erickson to the board to fill out Nelsen’s term.

