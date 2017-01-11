



Rock Rapids

Jennie Jansma, 105, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Rock Rapids Health Centre.

Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 9, at First Reformed Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Jennie Van Sloten was born March 8, 1911, near Alvord, Iowa, the daughter of Lammert and Janna (Humme) Van Sloten. She attended country school there until she and her family moved to Hull, Iowa, when she was 9.

On Jan. 4, 1933, she married Walter Jansma. The couple farmed near Lester, Iowa, until February 1946 when they moved to a farm one-and one half miles west of Rock Rapids. In addition to farming, the couple started feeding and order buying cattle. Her husband died July 5, 1980. She moved to Rock Rapids Health Centre in 2008.

Survivors include her daughter, June Vos of Kingsley, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Norma Jansma of Rock Rapids; seven grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband﻿; son, Tony Jansma; son-in-law, Leroy Vos; five sisters and two brothers.