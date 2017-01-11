



Rena Niemeyer, 90, of Inwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at her home. Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 2, at First Reformed Church of Inwood with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Rena Niemeyer was born May 1, 1926, at Ireton, Iowa, daughter of Herman and Rena (Hamstra) Dirksen Sr.

On Dec. 18, 1945, she married Ell Niemeyer. They farmed near Inwood 45 years, retiring and moving into Inwood in 1989. Her husband died Nov. 18, 2005.

Survivors include two children, Gerrit Niemeyer of Menno, South Dakota, and Irene (Delbert) Antrim of Inwood; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Lynne Niemeyer of Spencer, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Clara Bonestroo, Ellie Warntjes, Minnie De Vos and Dora Rohair; and three brothers, Herman, Dick﻿ and Everett Dirksen.