The board of supervisors recently approved the certification of property valuations for taxing purposes and noted an increase of over $35.7 million.

The taxable valuation of property as of Jan. 1, 2016, totaled $909,329,815, a $35,779,587 (4.1 percent) increase over 2015’s valuation of $873,550,226. Valuations determine taxes property owners will pay in October 2017 and April 2018.

