On the road to safer driving

One thing many people have on their minds at the beginning of January is New Year’s resolutions. They usually involve a specific goal such as losing weight or reducing bad habits. But one resolution everybody should be able to agree on is finding ways to be a better and safer driver in 2017.

According to AAA and the Iowa DOT, roadway fatalities in Iowa were up substantially in 2016 as compared to the previous few years. More than 400 people were killed in traffic accidents in Iowa in 2016, which was nearly 100 more than in 2015 and was the highest amount of roadway fatalities since 2008.

The number of accidents and roadway fatalities in Lyon County is on the low end — only two roadway fatalities were reported in Lyon County in 2016 — largely due to the county’s lower population total. Accidents caused by drunken driving have also been fairly minimal over the years, but Lyon County Chief Deputy Jerry Birkey says that distracted driving and speeding are still two big issues.

