



A funeral service for Scott Osland were held December 29, 2016, at the Highwater Lutheran Church, rural Lamberton, MN Burial will follow in the Highwater Lutheran Cemetery.

Scott, 46, Jeffers died Thursday, December 22, 2016, at the Redwood Area Hospital in Redwood Falls, MN.

Scott Selmer Osland was born September 22, 1970 in Windom, MN to Lowell and Valerie (Langfeldt) Osland. He received his early education in Jeffers Elementary, graduating from Storden-Jeffers High School. In 1988, Scott accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.

On October 18, 1991, Scott was united in marriage to Cathy Olsem in Windom. After marriage, Scott and Cathy lived in Jeffers for a short time before moving to rural Lamberton before moving back to Jeffers in 1999. Scott worked at Toro, Jonti-Craft and Bassett Meats. For the past three years, he has been a crop adjuster for RCIS.

Scott was a longtime member of the Highwater Lutheran Church in rural Lamberton. He was a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association and the Farmers Coop Association. Scott will be remembered for his big bear hugs, his big smile and having the ability to leave a smile on everyone’s face, being a good story teller, always knowing where the right fishing spots where, spending a lot of time outdoors and being a big supporter of youth sports.

Survivors include his wife Cathy Osland, Jeffers; children, Michael Osland, Lamberton; Kyra Osland, Jeffers; parents, Lowell and Val Osland, Lamberton; sisters, Angela (Pastor Jeff) Turner, Dodge City, KS; Casandra (Jacob II) Markley, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters in-law and brother-in-law, Angela Byers, Westbrook; Jennifer (Bill) Louwagie, Marshall; Bobby Olsem, Jackson; father and mother-in-law, Gene and Carol Olsem, Dundee; several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his paternal and maternal grandparents.