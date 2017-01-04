Marv Kleven retires after 26 years on board





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Walnut Grove farmer Marv Kleven says, “I got on the board as somewhat of a fluke.” It seems at the time during the first year of the cooperation of Westbrook and Walnut Grove schools each school maintained their own board. At the same time school board elections were held in the spring of the year.

He explained there were three positions open that year, but only two had filed, so the third position was filled by the candidate that had the most write in votes.

He said, then superintendent, Orlyn Wiemers called him the next day and told him he had won the third board position on a write in ballot. He then asked Kleven if he would accept the position, which he did. That was to become a 26 year career as a board member. Oh by the way he won by just one vote! Kleven says he asked his wife, Beth, if she had voted for him and she replied yes of course.

It just goes to show that every vote does count!

It was a new adventure for the two communities, one that has paid off a lot of dividends for both.

Kleven said, “things have gone really well with a good engagement, followed by a successful marriage when the district voters approved consolidation, in 2000, by a nearly unanimous vote. A really good administration had a lot to do with that.”

When Kleven first got on the board Arlen Knott was the board chair. Then Fran Van De Wiele became chair and Kleven became vice chair.

