Frances “Frannie” Gates, 91, of Canton, South Dakota, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Hospital.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 31, at Bethany Reformed Church, Canton.

Frannie Middendorp was born April 8, 1925 at Rowena, South Dakota, to Marinus and Gertrude (Roozenboom) Middendorp. Her family moved to Hollandale, Minnesota in 1926 where she went to grade school. Her family moved to a farm south of Inwood, Iowa, in 1941.

On March 15, 1946, she married Frances Gates. They made their home in Canton. Her husband died in 1999.

Survivors include four children, Judy Oliver -f Canton, Peggy Moore of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Laurie Wiebe (Brett Burkel) of Canton, and Jim (Laurie) Gates of Canton; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Irene (Lester) Williams of Canton; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, ﻿husband and sisters, Cornelia Kuiper and Wilma Middendorp.