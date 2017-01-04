87

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Ralph Kahl, 87, of Rock Rapids, IAowa, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Premier Estates in Rock Rapids, IA.

Funeral service was Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Christian Church (Disciples), Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Ralph Rinald Kahl was born April 1, 1929, in Alvord, Iowa, the son of Willie and Freida (Schmahl) Kahl. He attended school in Alvord and Rock Rapids. After graduating from high school in 1948, he began farming. He joined the Navy and was honorably discharged.

On Dec. 1, 1957, he married Annabelle Hagedon. He addition to farming, he also worked as an electrician for Kern’s Electric and later he and his son went into business and formed Ralph and Dan’s Electric. After his retirement, he worked as a janitor for Rock Rapids Library, Methodist Church and Christian Church (Disciples). In 2014, he moved to the Premier Estates Assisted Living.

Survivors include his children, Daniel (Lori Sue) Kahl of Rock Rapids; Lori (Keith) Borman of Rock Rapids; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and sister, Elodis (Gus) Kopsas of Arnolds Park, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brother, Phillip, and﻿ an infant brother, Warner.