Raymond Burkard, 89, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, Dec. 27, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Raymond Louis Burkard was born June 16, 1927, near Dell Rapids, South Dakota, to George and Mathilda (Weinacht) Burkard. He attended St. Mary Grade School in Dell Rapids and served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. Upon returning home, he began farming with his father, and later farming on his own.

On Feb. 10, 1953, he married Anna Scholten. They farmed in the Dell Rapids and Colman, South Dakota, areas before purchasing a farm near Larchwood from Anna’s parents in 1962. In 1993, the couple moved into Larchwood. His wife died March 16, 2013.

Survivors include his children, Virginia (Bill) Scannell and Richard Burkard, all of Larchwood, Helen Burkard of Sioux Falls, Mark (Rhonda) Burkard of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bill (Tracy) Burkard of Oacoma, South Dakota; four grandchildren; sisters, Rose (Harlan) Prokop of Sioux Falls and Shirley (John) Schmidt of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and many other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; three grandchildren; sister, Mildred Sampson; brothers, Robert, James and Charles Burkard, and infant brothers, Frank, Vern﻿ and Max Burkard.