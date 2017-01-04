LaMont Schreurs





61

Ankeny, Iowa

LaMont Raymond Schreurs, 61, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at The Bridges in Ankeny.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, Dec. 29, at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, Ankeny, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Maxwell, Iowa.

LaMont was born May 11, 1946, in Rock Rapids to Raymond and Muriel Schreurs in Rock Rapids, Iowa. The family lived on a farm near Larchwood, Iowa, until moving to Rock Rapids. He graduated from Central Lyon High School and attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, a few years before answering the call to military service in the U.S. Air Force. He served four years as a radar technician. Upon his discharge, he returned to the Schreurs family’s new home in Ankeny.

On June 10, 1972, he married Norma Christensen. He built houses for Everett Lewis Construction before he and his brother, Lee, started Schreurs Construction. For a time, he worked for Home Valu as lead installer and remodeler. After Home Valu’s dispersal, he continued to use his skills for building and remodeling in the Des Moines and Ankeny communities.

Survivors include his son Matthew (Jessica); two grandsons; siblings, Lynn (Chris) Schreurs, Cindy (Terry) Hamilton and Lee (Mary) Schreurs; six nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents﻿.