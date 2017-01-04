Supervisors approve transition agreements

vkelly@ncppub.com

Following Eli Lilly and Co.’s acquisition of Novartis Animal Health near Larchwood, a name change occurred. Elanco, a division of Eli Lilly, now operates the facility. At the Lyon County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Dec. 28, board members discussed other changes that have been under consideration. Novartis and Lyon County had two TIF development agreements, and they continue for four more years.

Communications have been conducted with Elanco concerning transfer of the TIF development agreement. Lyon County Economic Development director, Steve Simons, presented an indemnification agreement for the board’s signature and asked for passage of a resolution to officially transfer the development agreement to Elanco. The agreement outlines the transition from Novartis to Elanco and ensures Lyon County is not liable if there is a snag in the transition. Board members approved signing the agreement.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.