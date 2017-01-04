Oldest precinct election official recognized





Never being a person to just sit still, Gertrude Rozeboom, 89, of Alvord has always found ways to be actively involved in the community. Many remember her as an owner of Rosie’s Grocery, where people could find not only groceries, but also a large variety of items needed in the home. Others likely remember her as one of the people who assisted them when they went to vote. In fact, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Lyon County Auditor Jen Smit recently presented her a certificate recognizing her for “dedication and service as the oldest precinct election official in Lyon County.” Jackie Olson, Little Rock, was honored as the longest-serving precinct worker in the county.

