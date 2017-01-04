Common lady with a century of memories





with a century of

jjensen@ncppub.com

Loretta Schlumbohm is a self-described “common ol’ lady.” The 100-year-old Alvord woman, who now resides at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, may have lived what she calls a plain and common life, but she’s packed a lot of memories into 100 years.

Loretta Schacht was born Jan. 1, 1917, in Lester and shared her childhood with 10 siblings. Her earliest memories include dancing, singing and music shared in her family’s home. “Dad always played songs for us kids to dance to,” Loretta recalled. Those moments even led to her nickname, Bubbles. “Dad played an old song called ‘Forever Blowing Bubbles’ on the violin and I would sing it so he started calling me Bubbles and it stuck,” she said. Over the years, her brothers continued to call her Bubbles or Bubs, a name she’s still remembered by.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.

lady

Common

memories