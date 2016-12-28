



Memorial services for Robert "Hub" Kolar were held December 23, 2016 at English Lutheran Church, Walnut Grove, MN. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Robert, 79, Walnut Grove, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Prairie View Senior Living, Tracy.

Robert James Kolar was born July 8, 1937 in Tracy, MN to Charles and Myrtle (Shellum) Kolar. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Hub attended country school in rural Walnut Grove and later Walnut Grove High School. Hub became a welder in 1953 at the age of 16 and worked for 60 years at Lads Manufacturing. On January 29, 1957 he married Geneva Nissel in Milroy. Hub did a lot of fabrication and donated a lot of time to the Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant. He was a member of the Walnut Grove Fire Department for 21 years and served as Assistant Chief for several years. Hub enjoyed Rolle Bolle, golf, trap shooting, ice fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved decorating the house for Christmas.

Survivors include his wife Geneva; children: Ron (Cindy), Sioux Falls, SD, Rocky (Karen), Westbrook, Bob, Sioux City, IA, Twyla Kronschnabel, Montrose, MN, Cindy Kolar, Humboldt, SD, Jon (Patty), Tracy, Mary (Blaine) Corlett, Harrisburg, SD, Lynae (Greg) Scotting, Montrose, SD, Gene (Missy), Sergeant Bluff, IA; grandchildren: Brady and Austin Kolar, Shaun Kolar, Crystal Knakmuhs, Chandra Carlson, Samantha Palmer, Al, Rob, and John Kolar, Trevor, Dustin, and Nick Lickteig, Jayce, Jared, and Jesse Corlett, Tarra Berent, Brandon Kronschnabel, Christina Plautz, Heather Snyder, Kortney Kolar, Tony and Derrick Kolar, Tate, Mathew, Hope, and Riley Scotting, Abby and Andy Kolar; 25 great grandchildren; siblings: Albert “Butch” Kolar, Clare, IA and Judy (Jerry) Grothe, Zumbrota; his dog Oliver; many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, mother and father-in-law, great grandson Breckon Berent, and daughter-in-law Jodi Kolar.