



Services for Dale Pemble will be held on Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Dale, age 94, of Walnut Grove died on December 23, 2016 in Tracy, MN.

Dale Pemble was born in Morton, Minnesota on February 14, 1922 to Isaac and Anna (Smith) Pemble. When he was young, Dale lived with his parents in the Renville area. Dale married Dena Groen on August 1, 1944 and shortly after moved their family to the Walnut Grove area where his parents had previously farmed. Dale made his living by driving truck for many farmers around Walnut Grove for many years. In his free time, Dale enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards.

Survivors include his children: Diane (James) Shaw of Dovray, Lester (Carla) Pemble of Walnut Grove, Carol (Stephen) Schneider of Renville, Joann Timmers of Chaska, Teresa (Leo) Kashmarek, and Son-in-law John Doubler; his 20 grandchildren: Robert, Denise, Melissa, Brian, Susan, Thomas, Timothy, Kim, Kurtis, Lisa, William, Keith, Samantha, Jaclyn, Chad, Brooke, Shaun, Casie, Christopher, and Jamie; and 31 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his wife Dena Pemble; parents; daughters: Donna Rathje and Janice Doubler; granddaughter Nichole Rathje; great-grandson Landon Caranta; sons-in-law: Brad Munsen, Doug Rathje, and Bill Timmers; sister Opal May Anderson; brother Glenn Pemble; and his infant brother Claire Pemble.