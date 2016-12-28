



Betty A. Anderson, age 81, formerly of Oscoda, MI, (Pine Ridge Bay Condominiums) passed into everlasting life on Dec. 20, 2016 at Masonic Pathways in Alma, MI.

Betty was born in Westbrook, MN to Arthur and Corrine Erickson. She was educated and graduated from the Westbrook school system and married to Richard Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 11, 1954.

Because of her husband’s business assignments, they visited nearly all the European countries, including Moscow, Russia, the Scandinavian countries, England and China where they walked on the Great Wall and the interior of Brazil.

Survivors include her husband Richard; children, Craig (Julie) Anderson of East Lansing, MI; Amy (Charles) Saunders of Charlotte, NC; Jeffrey Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, MI; and five grandchildren. Private burial services will be held later.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, William and Arvid; and a sister, Mary Lou.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”