Westbrook Home Center to close Friday





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — Mark Wright, General manager of Overson Lumber Co. announced the closing of two of their branch lumber company stores. Overson Lumber Co. based in St. James announced the closing of Westbrook Home Center along with Overson Building Center in Sleepy Eye. The two stores will close Friday, December 30.

•Continued sales decline causes closure after nearly 100 years of operation