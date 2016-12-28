Anna Van Surksum





87

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Anna Mae (Ann) Van Surksum, 87, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 22, at Porter Funeral Home, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Anna Mae Kamies was born Aug. 9, 1929, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of John and Nellie (Boer) Kamies.

On March 15, 1948, she married Clarence De Vries and they lived in Inwood, Iowa. Clarence died Feb. 16, 1979.

In 1980, she married Gary Van Surksum. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls.

Survivors include her husband; son, Henry (Zenaida) De Vries of San Diego, California; daughters, Diane Waters of Littleton, Colorado, Sheryl Schnathorst of Ogden, Utah, and Sue Jansma of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bette Marra of Hull, Iowa, and Faye Shaw of Hutchinson, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Donna Kamies of Sheldon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; daughter, Linda,﻿ and brother, John.