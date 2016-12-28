



Peter Ver Meer, 71, of Lester, Iowa, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at Sanford Hospital of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial service was Thursday, Dec. 22, at Seeds of Faith United Methodist Church, Lester, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester.

Pete Ver Meer was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the son of Case and Pauline (Breeman) Ver Meer. He attended school in Rock Rapids and. at the age of 17, joined the U.S. Navy. His was discharged in 1967 and began working at Morton Building Co. in Spencer, Iowa.

In 1968, he married Elsie Folkens. The couple lived in Spencer where he worked at Bud’s Service followed by the Cadillac garage. In 1977, the family moved to Lester where he worked for Folkens Repair/MidStates Repair 25 years.

In June 1998, he married Judy Balster. He started working at Valley Machine in 1999.

Survivors include his wife; children, Rob (Melinda) Ver Meer of Lester, Steph (Harv) Keith of Hudson, South Dakota; Deanna Meester (Jeff Schuller) of Hudson and Wes (Alicia) Ver Meer of Larchwood, Iowa; stepchildren, Jason (Amy) Balster of Alvord, Iowa, and Natalie (Scott) Cross of Lester; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Ike (Nancy) Ver Meer; one sister, Glenda Finch of Larchwood; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jas Ver Meer,﻿ and brother, Gerald Ver Meer.